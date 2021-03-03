Toffoli scored an empty-net goal, had four shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Toffoli's team-high 13th goal put a stamp on a win that ended Montreal's five game losing streak (0-2-3). He's second on the team with 18 points.
