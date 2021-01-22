Toffoli scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli recorded a hat trick in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks on Wednesday, but he was able to help the Canadiens to victory in the rematch. It's been a brilliant stretch for the 28-year-old, who is up to five goals, two assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through five games. Toffoli gets one more crack at the Canucks on Saturday -- DFS managers may want to invest in his talents, given the recent results.