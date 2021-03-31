Toffoli (lower body) skated on his own following Tuesday's morning skate, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Toffoli missed one game before Montreal's season was halted due to COVID-19 and then a second Tuesday after the team's return to play. In that sense, the club has been lucky to have its leading goal scorer (18 goals) sidelined for just two games. Canadiens head coach Dominic Ducharme said the forward could be back "within the next few days" but added it's hard to know when exactly that would be. The Habs have games Thursday in Ottawa then back home Saturday against the Senators.