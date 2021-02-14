Toffoli scored a goal and set up another in a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The points snapped a four-game drought. Toffoli moved back into the team lead for scoring with 10 goals and 15 points in as many games. Maybe he just needed to play in Canada to show off his skills. Toffoli scored at a point-per-game pace in Vancouver after last season's trade there and he has continued that torrid pace in Montreal. L.A.'s loss is the North division's gain. Keeper leaguers will recognize all the trade-high signs, though -- how likely will a guy that peaks at 28 be able to sustain it? The odds are against him that way, but Toffoli remains a strong single-year play.