Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and doled out a team-leading five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Toffoli lit the lamp for the third time in his last four games, creating a 2-on-1 rush in the third period and burying a shot from the right faceoff dot. The 28-year-old has been terrific in his first season with Montreal, pacing the squad in both points (17) and goals (12). He appears to be well on his way to a second straight 20-goal campaign, which would be the fifth of his NHL career.