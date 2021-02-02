Toffoli scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli's mastery of the team from Vancouver continued Monday -- six of his seven goals this year have been against the Canucks. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 31 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through nine contests. He's picked up three points on the power play and another three while shorthanded, which shows Toffoli's abilities to play in all situations despite his third-line role at even strength.