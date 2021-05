Toffoli managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toffoli set up Artturi Lehkonen for a third-period goal. The 29-year-old Toffoli is up to 28 goals, 43 points, 155 shots on net, 71 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 50 appearances. He needs just one point to match his output from 68 outings last year.