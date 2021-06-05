Toffoli scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Toffoli converted on a pass from Shea Weber on a shorthanded rush at 1:41 of the second period, and that was the only goal for either team. The 29-year-old Toffoli has racked up three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in nine playoff contests. He should continue to see playing time in all situations.