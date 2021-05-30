Toffoli scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Toffoli was credited with the assist on Corey Perry's opening tally in the third period. That goal was unsuccessfully challenged by the Maple Leafs, which allowed Toffoli to score again on the ensuing power play. The 29-year-old has four points, 15 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating through six playoff contests. His tally Saturday snapped a nine-game goal drought dating back to May 3.