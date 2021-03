Toffoli (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Canucks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toffoli suffered the injury near the end of Friday's game, and it's enough to keep him out of the lineup Saturday. Artturi Lehkonen is set to skate with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia on the third line with Toffoli out. The 28-year-old winger's first chance to get back in action is Monday versus the Oilers.