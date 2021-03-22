Toffoli (lower body) has been ruled out for the three-game series against the Oilers, which concludes Friday.

Toffoli leads the league with 16 even-strength goals, so this is a significant loss for the Habs in a key series against the Oilers. On the bright side, head coach Dominique Ducharme believes Toffoli shouldn't be out much longer, so he may be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Senators.