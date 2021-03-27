Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday that Toffoli (lower body) won't be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Toffoli hasn't started skating yet, and Bergevin said that the 28-year-old will need to practice a few times before returning to the lineup. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Seantors. Toffoli currently leads the league with 16 even-strength goals through 30 games.