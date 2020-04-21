Canadiens' Vasili Demchenko: Lands entry-level deal
Demchenko inked a one-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.
Demchenko will link up with the Habs ahead of the 2020-21 campaign where he figures to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Carey Price. In 36 appearances this season for KHL clubs Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk, the 26-year-old netminder registered a 9-11-1 record, 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage. Demchenko will likely need to beat out Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) for a spot on the 23-man roster.
