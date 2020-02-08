Mete (illness) was on the ice for his team's optional skate Saturday morning and appears ready to play against Toronto, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

After missing practice Friday, Mete was back on the ice Saturday and appears set to return to Montreal's lineup ahead of an important divisional clash with the Maple Leafs. With only nine points in 45 games this season, Mete is tough to trust in any fantasy format but him being healthy will certainly help the Canadiens blue line.