Canadiens' Victor Mete: Back in action
Mete (ankle) was plus-1 with one shot on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.
Mete was making his first appearance in the lineup since suffering his ankle injury on Nov. 30. He logged just over 13 minutes but did not find the scoresheet. The 21-year-old has three goals and five assists in 26 games this season.
