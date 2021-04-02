Mete had an assist and finished plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Mete, who played just his 10th game Thursday, has emerged on the third pair, playing three straight games and gathering two apples during that time. The Canadiens have always been enamored by his skating and ability to carry the puck out of the zone, skills that hint at offensive potential. Where he needs to work is in the one-on-one situations. "For him, it's more about angles, sticks and making sure he's separating the stick from the puck. He has to make sure he cuts off the hands and stick of the other player when he's coming in with his body instead of getting into a wrestling match," head coach Dominique Ducharme told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.