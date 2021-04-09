Mete did not play a shift in the third period and finished with 10:31 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he opted to go with more seasoned blueliners with rookie Alexander Romanov in the final period. "We thought it was pretty hard, especially tonight for the two guys (Mete and Romanov) together, so we decided to play the third period and use five Ds to get more experience with Romy," Ducharme said. After the Canadiens lost Ben Chiarot to a hand injury mid-March, Ducharme tried Xavier Oulett on the third pair before settling on Mete, who has three assists and is plus-3 over the last seven contests.