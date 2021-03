Mete had two blocked shots over 13:46 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Mete has filled in for the injured Ben Chiarot (hand) over the last two games, recording a combined one shot on net, two hits and two blocks. Chiarot's facing a multi-week absence, giving Mete an opportunity on the active roster. He's been limited to just seven games as Montreal's seventh defenseman.