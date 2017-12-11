Mete will join Canada's Selection Camp for 2018 World Junior Championship on Tuesday.

The rookie defenseman was an invitee a year ago, as well, but was part of initial roster cuts. This season figures to be different, as the 2016 fourth-round pick won an NHL job out of training camp and has gone on to feature in 27 games for the Habs -- recording four assists and a plus-5 rating along the way. If Mete lives up to expectations in the camp and makes the team, he won't be available to the Canadiens until after the New Year.