Canadiens' Victor Mete: Called upon for Hockey Canada duty
Mete will join Canada's Selection Camp for 2018 World Junior Championship on Tuesday.
The rookie defenseman was an invitee a year ago, as well, but was part of initial roster cuts. This season figures to be different, as the 2016 fourth-round pick won an NHL job out of training camp and has gone on to feature in 27 games for the Habs -- recording four assists and a plus-5 rating along the way. If Mete lives up to expectations in the camp and makes the team, he won't be available to the Canadiens until after the New Year.
More News
