Mete (hand) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Calgary.

Mete -- who missed two games after being hit in the hand by a puck -- will bump Karl Alzner to an observer role. The 20-year-old Mete is pointless through five games this season, but considering he managed just seven helpers in 49 outings last year, probably shouldn't be counted on for offensive contributions.

