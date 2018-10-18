Canadiens' Victor Mete: Considered day-to-day
Canadiens coach Claude Julien revealed after Wednesday's game against the Blues that Mete (hand) is dealing with a minor issue and is considered day-to-day, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
While Mete was unable to take the ice Wednesday, it appears his issue won't hold him out of the lineup too long. His progress over the next couple of days should provide a better indication of whether or not he will be able to return for Saturday's matchup against the Senators.
More News
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Goal taken away•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Looking like top-pair defenseman•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Strikes in preseason opener•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Nearing full health•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...