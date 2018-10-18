Canadiens coach Claude Julien revealed after Wednesday's game against the Blues that Mete (hand) is dealing with a minor issue and is considered day-to-day, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

While Mete was unable to take the ice Wednesday, it appears his issue won't hold him out of the lineup too long. His progress over the next couple of days should provide a better indication of whether or not he will be able to return for Saturday's matchup against the Senators.