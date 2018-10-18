Canadiens' Victor Mete: Dealing with hand injury
Originally designated a healthy scratch for Wednesday's contest, Mete (hand) is actually dealing with an injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mete suffered the injury Monday versus the Red Wings, after being hit in the hand with a shot. The young defenseman took warmups Wednesday and also spent the majority of the morning trying to get healthy, but ultimately was not cleared to play. At this point, the injury doesn't appear to be serious but Mete's owners should keep a close eye on his status heading into the weekend.
