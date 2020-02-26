Play

Mete will miss the remainder of the regular season with a fractured foot.

The Canadiens are a longshot to make the playoffs at this point, so in all likelihood, Mete will have to wait for the 2020-21 campaign for his next opportunity to play. If that ends up being the case, the third-year blueliner will finish the season having notched four goals and 11 points while registering a plus-5 rating in 51 games. The 2015 fourth-round pick will continue to be a solid bottom-four option for Montreal next year, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories