Mete will miss the remainder of the regular season with a fractured foot.

The Canadiens are a longshot to make the playoffs at this point, so in all likelihood, Mete will have to wait for the 2020-21 campaign for his next opportunity to play. If that ends up being the case, the third-year blueliner will finish the season having notched four goals and 11 points while registering a plus-5 rating in 51 games. The 2015 fourth-round pick will continue to be a solid bottom-four option for Montreal next year, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.