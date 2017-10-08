Canadiens' Victor Mete: Dropped to third pair
Mete started Saturday's game in Washington on the third defensive pair, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He had one shot, two blocked shots and was minus-2 over 16:39 of ice time in a 6-1 loss.
The 19-year-old Mete played two fewer minutes in Saturday's second game of the season, however, he retained his role on the second-unit power play (2:42). When asked why Mete was moved from the first pair Thursday to third pair Saturday, head coach Claude Julien brusquely said, "that's called coaching. I make decisions ... I don't have to explain every decision that I make. But you make decisions for the sake of hopefully doing the right thing for your team." The demotion suggests Mete will eventually return to juniors.
