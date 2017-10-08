Mete started Saturday's game in Washington on the third defensive pair, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He had one shot, two blocked shots and was minus-2 over 16:39 of ice time in a 6-1 loss.

The 19-year-old Mete played two fewer minutes in Saturday's second game of the season, however, he retained his role on the second-unit power play (2:42). When asked why Mete was moved from the first pair Thursday to third pair Saturday, head coach Claude Julien brusquely said, "that's called coaching. I make decisions ... I don't have to explain every decision that I make. But you make decisions for the sake of hopefully doing the right thing for your team." The demotion suggests Mete will eventually return to juniors.