Canadiens' Victor Mete: Elevated to top pair
Mete had an assist, a shot and a blocked shot over 19:37 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas.
Prospects have changed for Mete, who was quickly dropped to the third pair earlier this season before a sojourn to AHL Laval. Coach Claude Julien apparently is impressed with the work he put in while in the AHL. The 20-year-old blueliner skated on the top defensive pair with Shea Weber on Saturday, and his TOI was the most since opening night. Mete was on the ice in overtime, a sign of Julien's confidence in the young defenseman, and assisted on Paul Byron's game-winning goal.
