Canadiens' Victor Mete: Expected to play Monday
Mete (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Oilers, but he should be ready to return Monday against Winnipeg, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Mete has been out since Dec. 1 due to an ankle injury, but he's been skating with the team since Monday, so he shouldn't have any limitations once he's given the green light. Confirmation on his status against the Jets should surface prior to puck drop.
