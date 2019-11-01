Canadiens' Victor Mete: Finishes minus-1 in win
Mete had two shots, one hit, one blocked shot and finished minus-1 over 18:27 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Mete was caught on ice for Vegas' first two goals, but it would be wrong to place the blame solely on him, though he wasn't at his best on either play. Mete mishandled a Vegas clearing pass at his own blue line and allowed William Karlsson to get behind him for the first goal. Then he didn't anticipate well enough on Alex Tuch's goal with 24 seconds left in the first period. Still, Mete has been a strong blueliner for Montreal. This was just the third time in 13 games he's finished on the minus side and is plus-6 for the season, ranking second on the team and tops among defensemen.
