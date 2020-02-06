Canadiens' Victor Mete: Game-time call Thursday
Mete (illness) will be a game-time decision against Anaheim on Thursday.
Considering Mete registered one point in his last 18 contests and averaged just 13:53 of ice time over that stretch, most fantasy owners won't notice if he misses a second game due to illness. If he can't play, the Ontario native's spot in the lineup figures to be occupied by Xavier Ouellet following Shea Weber's (lower body) designation for injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.