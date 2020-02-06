Mete (illness) will be a game-time decision against Anaheim on Thursday.

Considering Mete registered one point in his last 18 contests and averaged just 13:53 of ice time over that stretch, most fantasy owners won't notice if he misses a second game due to illness. If he can't play, the Ontario native's spot in the lineup figures to be occupied by Xavier Ouellet following Shea Weber's (lower body) designation for injured reserve.