Mete had two shots, two blocked shots and a goal wiped out on review in Saturday's shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Mete thought he had his first NHL goal that would have given the Canadiens a go-ahead score in the third period, but the goal was taken away upon review when it was deemed Andrew Shaw interfered with Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith. It was the second time in two games that Shaw's aggressive work in front of the net wiped out a Montreal score. Mete's ice time has dwindled since he eclipsed the 20-minute mark in the season opener. Since then, the 20-year-old's ice time has dropped each game to Saturday's season-low 15:24, with none of that ice time coming on the power play -- the first time that's happened in four games.