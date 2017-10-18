Mete had a power-play assist, one blocked shot and was minus-2 over 21:25 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to San Jose.

Head coach Claude Julien has thrown the 19-year-old rookie into the mix without hesitation, giving Mete a full allotment of minutes on the power play over the first six games. He played the quarterback role, similar to the departed Andrei Markov, and set up Shea Weber for a power-play goal Tuesday. There have been some even-strength mistakes -- Mete had a giveaway that led to a goal Tuesday and is tied for team-high at minus-4 -- so he may not last past the nine-game free evaluation. The organization has not indicated either way whether or not Mete will be sent back to juniors, but if Julien and general manager Marc Bergevin are concerned about the offense -- with 10 goals in six games, they should be -- Mete could be around for the long haul.