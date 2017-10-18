Canadiens' Victor Mete: Hands out power-play assist Tuesday
Mete had a power-play assist, one blocked shot and was minus-2 over 21:25 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to San Jose.
Head coach Claude Julien has thrown the 19-year-old rookie into the mix without hesitation, giving Mete a full allotment of minutes on the power play over the first six games. He played the quarterback role, similar to the departed Andrei Markov, and set up Shea Weber for a power-play goal Tuesday. There have been some even-strength mistakes -- Mete had a giveaway that led to a goal Tuesday and is tied for team-high at minus-4 -- so he may not last past the nine-game free evaluation. The organization has not indicated either way whether or not Mete will be sent back to juniors, but if Julien and general manager Marc Bergevin are concerned about the offense -- with 10 goals in six games, they should be -- Mete could be around for the long haul.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...