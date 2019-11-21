Mete had three shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a double-minor penalty during Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.

Mete put the Canadiens in a bind in the first minute of the game when he was whistled for a double-minor high sticking penalty. The Habs survived the infraction and actually had the best scoring chance while Mete was in the box. The four minutes in in the box gives Mete 10 PIM in 22 games, equaling the total he entered the season with over the first 120 games of his career.