Canadiens' Victor Mete: Has hand injury
Mete's injury, previously referred to as undisclosed, is to his hand, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Mete suffered the injury during Friday's win over the Islanders, then sat out Saturday in Boston. He's back in Montreal being evaluated by medical staff.
