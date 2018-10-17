Mete will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game versus St. Louis, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

So far this season, the young defenseman has been on for more even-strength goals than any other Canadiens player. As a result, Mete will sit and give way to veteran blueliner, Karl Alzner, who will be making his first appearance of the 2018-19 regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories