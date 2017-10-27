Mete played his 10th game of the season Thursday, meaning the first year of the 19-year-old's entry-level contract kicked in, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He was minus-3 with five blocked shots in a 4-0 loss to the Kings.

On the night the organization gave Mete a vote of confidence and started his NHL clock, he was minus-3 and had a giveaway that led to the Kings' first goal. That's emblematic of Montreal's 2-7-1 start to season, in which little has gone right and its all-world goaltender has looked like a career backup. The Canadiens typically don't show this much faith in their teenagers, preferring young players finish their education in juniors while putting off arbitration rights as long as possible. Mete has had some positive moments and hasn't looked out of place, skating alongside Shea Weber on the top pairing, but he and Weber are last on the team at minus-8 through 10 games.