Canadiens' Victor Mete: Hunting for first goal
Mete has six assists and is plus-13 over 40 appearances this season.
The smooth-skating defenseman trails only Phillip Danault (+15). Mete is playing the best hockey of his career but has been stuck in the assist column through 89 career contests. With only six points to show for his efforts this season, Mete doesn't deserve to dress every night in a fantasy sense, but he is worthy of a roster spot, especially in dynasty formats. His owners should call Claude Julien and demand that Mete be more involved in the team's power-play plan, a unit that ranks dead last in the league and could use a shakeup (or two).
