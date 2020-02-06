Canadiens' Victor Mete: In action Thursday
Mete (illness) will draw into Thursday's lineup versus the Ducks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Mete joined numerous Habs as question marks for the contest, but the third-year blueliner will reenter the lineup Thursday after one game on the sidelines. He's on pace for his best season to date, collecting four goals and five assists through 44 games played thus far.
