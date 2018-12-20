Mete had two shots and finished even over 12:29 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Mete was in the active lineup for the first game since his callup from AHL Laval, skating on the third pair with David Schlemko. What the Canadiens are looking to see from Mete may not show up on the box score. Coach Claude Julien wants to see the 20-year-old less tentative and engaging in puck battles along the boards.