Mete (ankle) is out for at least two weeks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Mete exited Saturday's loss to the Flyers with what was reported as a lower-body injury after blocking a shot, but the team revealed additional details. The 21-year-old has recorded eight points through 26 games, proving his development since it took him until February to achieve the feat last season. The Canadiens still have seven healthy defensemen on the roster. Mete will eventually land on IR with his first chance to return Dec. 17 against the Canucks.