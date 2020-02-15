Mete had a power-play assist, one hit and one blocked shot while finishing minus-2 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Mete was elevated to the power play, replacing Ben Chiarot, as the Canadiens deal with the loss of Shea Weber. "He's got good lateral movement and all that stuff. Chiarot has a better shot than Mete, but Mete has better movement probably than Ben," head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette prior to the game. "You got to deal with your personnel and your players and try and find solutions. So that's what we're trying to do." For Mete, who averages just four seconds of power-play ice time per game, the point was his first on the man advantage this season.