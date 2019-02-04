Canadiens' Victor Mete: Leaves game briefly
Mete went to the locker room for evaluation under the NHL's concussion protocol during the first period of the Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Mete was sent to the quiet room after Edmonton's Milan Lucic sent him headfirst into the boards. The young defenseman was cleared to return in time for the second period and had an assist on Jonathan Drouin's overtime game-winner. Mete has been rock-solid since his return from the minors, when he was placed on the top pair with Shea Weber, and leads Montreal blueliners at plus-14.
