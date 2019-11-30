Canadiens' Victor Mete: Leaves with lower-body injury
Mete left Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and will not return, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mete was able to record an assist before departing the game. He was a plus-1 in 8:24 of ice time. After the Flyers, Montreal travels to Boston to face the Bruins on Sunday, so it'll be tough for Mete to recover in time to face the Canadiens' most storied rival in a back-to-back scenario.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.