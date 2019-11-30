Mete left Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and will not return, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mete was able to record an assist before departing the game. He was a plus-1 in 8:24 of ice time. After the Flyers, Montreal travels to Boston to face the Bruins on Sunday, so it'll be tough for Mete to recover in time to face the Canadiens' most storied rival in a back-to-back scenario.