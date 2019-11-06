Canadiens' Victor Mete: Lights lamp twice
Mete scored two goals on five shots, blocked three shots and was assessed a two-minute minor penalty in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.
After needing 127 games to score his first NHL goal, Mete let only seven games pass before finding the back of the net for his second (and third) goal. It was his first multi-goal game since his first year of junior hockey. The two-goal effort came on a night when head coach Claude Julien moved Mete from the top to the second pair alongside Jeff Petry. "It was good," Mete told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette about his new assignment. "I thought we were able to kind of read off each other really well and made strong plays. I thought it was maybe a little bit faster moving the puck up. We both like to be in the play, so when I would see him go I'd stay back a little bit and when he would see me he'd stay back, too. I think we read off each other pretty well." Mete appears to feeling more comfortable with his shot, an area of focus this past summer, and led the Canadiens in shots on goal Tuesday.
