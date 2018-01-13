Canadiens' Victor Mete: Likely to play Saturday
Mete practiced on third defensive pairing Friday and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's expected to replace Joe Morrow in the active lineup.
The Canadiens made a decision earlier in the season to keep the 19-year-old Mete up with the parent club, however, his playing time decreased over time. It looked like he'd eventually rejoin his junior team, but the club brought him back to Montreal after the World Junior Hockey Championship. Now, with the Habs floundering (18-20-4), management wants the young blueliner to play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Returning to Habs with gold medal•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Called upon for Hockey Canada duty•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Replaces Morrow last two games•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Playing time slipping•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Here to stay in NHL•
-
Canadiens' Victor Mete: Hands out power-play assist Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...