Mete practiced on third defensive pairing Friday and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's expected to replace Joe Morrow in the active lineup.

The Canadiens made a decision earlier in the season to keep the 19-year-old Mete up with the parent club, however, his playing time decreased over time. It looked like he'd eventually rejoin his junior team, but the club brought him back to Montreal after the World Junior Hockey Championship. Now, with the Habs floundering (18-20-4), management wants the young blueliner to play.