Mete was plus-1 over 18:43 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Mete's NHL debut went without incident and included stints on the second-unit power play (2:44). It helps to have Shea Weber as your blue-line partner. The conventional wisdom is that Montreal is kicking the tires on the 19-year-old and will send him back to juniors after nine games, but head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out that he's thinking about having Mete up all season with Montreal. One thing that could factor into Julien's decision-making regarding Mete's stay with the big club is if goalie Carey Price needs to face 45 shots every night, as was the case Thursday.