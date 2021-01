Mete will open the season on the active roster, Matt Chudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Mete was on the outside looking in at the top three pairings during the shortened training camp and will serve as Montreal's seventh defenseman. The 22-year-old blueliner has been a regular the last three seasons but has been nudged out this season by the acquisition of Joel Edmundson and 2018 second-round draft pick Alexander Romanov.