Canadiens' Victor Mete: Makes roster, will play opening night
Mete has won a spot on the roster and will be active for Thursday's season opener in Buffalo, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Mete will skate on the top pair with Shea Weber, putting him in the best possible situation, skating alongside one of the game's best blueliners. The pair were an item during the preseason, and the 19-year-old didn't look out of place. "It's always better to put players where they can succeed," said head coach Claude Julien. "With Victor, we put him with a guy (Weber) that was going to allow him to really feel confident. As you see in this camp, it's really paid off for him." Because Mete is junior-eligible, the Habs can give him a nine-game look without starting his NHL clock, so there's a chance he's returned to his junior team, the London Knights.
