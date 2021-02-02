Mete had one hit, three blocked shots, a two-minute minor penalty and was minus-2 over 17:45 of ice time in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Mete made his season debut, stepping in for healthy scratch Brett Kulak on the third line. He was shaky in the first period, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, but the blueliner settled in after that. It didn't go unnoticed that Mete entered the lineup after reports surfaced that his agent requested a trade. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said the decision to play him had nothing to do with the rumored request, and that the coach wanted to get Mete into the lineup for a stretch of four games in six days this week. That said, Kulak has played well, and there's little opportunity for Mete barring injury.