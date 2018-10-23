Mete (hand) practiced Monday and could return to the lineup Tuesday at home against Calgary, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He alternated with Karl Alzner on the top pair during Monday's session.

Coach Claude Julien said he was considering putting Mete back in the active lineup, but he refuses to announce final roster decisions until the day of a game. Mete has missed the last two games, replaced by Alzner, but has been practicing since last Thursday. Julien kept Mete out of Saturday's game against Ottawa because he was still getting over the injury, and the coach didn't feel anyone deserved to sit out following a 3-2 win over the Blues (last Wednesday). If Mete is ready, he's expected to replace Alzner, who had three blocks in 17 minutes against the Senators, but also had three giveaways.