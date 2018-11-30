Mete will work to improve his play away from the puck and defensively while assigned to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

In a not-so surprising move, the Canadiens assigned Mete to the minors Thursday. As a 19-year-old last season, Mete had bypassed the AHL, going straight from juniors to the NHL. He'll make his AHL debut Friday. Coach Claude Julien said he was pleased with Mete offensively, but the now 20-year-old blueliner needs work in other areas. Specifically, Julien talked about anticipating the play and being more aggressive. "Sometimes it's about getting there first. It's anticipation, because he's not a big player, anticipating well and getting to the puck first," said the coach. "Sometimes it's about how to close quickly and good stick. So, in other words, staying away from just kind of trying to contain. Because when we get in that situation we spend a lot of time in our own end." Mete opened the season on the top pair but was quickly demoted to the third pair and removed from the power-play units. The signs of a demotion were there.