Canadiens' Victor Mete: Notches first point
Mete had an assist, two shots and two blocked shots over 17:05 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over Washington.
Mete doggedly pursued the puck behind the Washington net and won a battle against two Caps to help set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi's game-tying goal. It was the 20-year-old's first point of the season. He opened the campaign on the top pair and part of the power play, but he's been relegated to the third pair and getting little power-play ice time since returning from a hand injury.
